PC candidate in Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair steps down, citing what he calls 'bullying' of candidate

Former PC candidate Joshua Nolan says he is stepping down as a candidate over what he sees as bullying against another Labrador candidate. (Joshua Nolan/Facebook)

The Progressive Conservative candidate for Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair has taken his name out of the running, saying he cannot run in an election where a candidate — from a different party, in a different district — is "being bullied."

That decision would leave southern Labrador district with just a single name on the ballot, since the deadline for a candidate to put their name forward passed Jan. 23, in accordance with legislation.

In an email to CBC News, Joshua Nolan said the decision to step down comes on the heels of criticism of Devon Ryan, the Liberal candidate for Torngat Mountains. Ryan has been called a parachute candidate since he does not live in, nor has he visited, the district where he is running.

"I am seeing how much this Devon Ryan is being bullied and I am [an] advocate against bullying. And I am not going to be a hypocrite over my beliefs," Nolan wrote.

"I respect [PC Leader] Ches Crosbie, but I respect myself and beliefs more."

When CBC News asked Crosbie Tuesday morning about Nolan's decision to withdraw, Crosbie said it was new information to him.

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador said a candidate can take their name off the ballot up to 48 hours before the election date, but must file paperwork with the returning officer in order to do so. As of Tuesday morning, Nolan had not filed paperwork.

If a candidate withdraws within the required time frame and only one other candidate remains after the nomination day deadline, the returning officer must declare the remaining candidate elected, said Elections Newfoundland and Labrador.

The only other candidate is Liberal incumbent Lisa Dempster.

'Very bothered by the critics and form of bullying'

In his message about the decision, Nolan cited the 2019 provincial election, when Michael Normore was the PC candidate in Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair and came under fire for his anti-abortion, anti-gay views, with Crosbie later saying that if elected, Normore would not sit in the Tory caucus. Nolan said as a gay man, he demanded an apology from Normore — which he said he never got — and doesn't want to see himself as a hypocrite.

Nolan said he has also contacted Ryan, saying he was "very bothered by the critics and form of bullying" he's receiving. "I support you 100%. And if you need anything, please reach out," reads a screen shot of the message, sent to CBC by Nolan.

In an email, Nolan said he will not be speaking to media about his decision.

Incumbent Liberal candidate Lisa Dempster is the only name left on the ballot in Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Dempster was surprised to hear of Nolan's decision, finding out about the decision only when CBC News contacted her Tuesday for a previously scheduled interview on another subject.

"I have run every campaign like I'm 20 steps behind, and now to hear that my opponent has stepped down, I don't know what to say," she said.

"The irony in this, I stepped up to support Devon Ryan simply because I believe voters needed a choice."

While surprised by the Nolan's decision, which means no one will be running against her, Dempster said she respects it.

"My opponent stepped down because he couldn't support or condone bullying, and I have a tremendous, tremendous respect for him in doing that," she added. "He may have saved lives because he is speaking out against bullying. And in particular, in this case …cyberbullying."

'The democratic process'

Torngat Mountains has a largely Indigenous population, said resident Andrea Andersen, who thinks the Liberals could have fostered a young Indigenous person from the district to run instead of Ryan.

"To me, as a young Inuk person, if they're putting Mr. Ryan in for him to gain experience, then why didn't they do that to another Indigenous youth?" she said.

Ryan had previously sought the Liberal nomination in his home district of Labrador West, but conceded to Wayne Button, before putting his name forward for Torngat Mountains.

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey says criticism against candidate Devon Ryan is a criticism of the democratic process. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey came to Ryan's defence Monday, suggesting critics of the nomination were criticizing the democratic process.

"This is the democratic process, and you know, we want to give the people a chance to vote for a Liberal majority government and Mr. Ryan has stepped up, and that's part of the democratic process," Furey said while in Labrador City.

"Anyone who says otherwise is frankly not defending democracy and that's not something that I'm willing to tolerate."

Other Liberal candidates have also defended Ryan's nomination, including Burgeo-La Poile candidate Andrew Parsons, who called the decision a great way to encourage interest in politics for young people.

Nolan is the second candidate to announce he would be stepping down this election.

Former Corner Brook NDP candidate Graham Downey-Sutton announced just prior to the election call that he would be stepping down due to personal reasons, as well as concerns about the party's leadership.