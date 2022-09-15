Police identify body found in Freshwater Bay area as missing man Joshua Nolan

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it has identified human remains found in the Freshwater Bay area as Joshua Nolan of St. John's, who went missing more than a month ago.

A statement from the police on Thursday morning said the RNC identified the body, found Friday, with consultation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police did not release the cause of death.

In mid-August, the RNC said Nolan had been last seen on Aug. 10 on Military Road in downtown St. John's. Police later asked the public to check security or dashcam video in the area of Wadland Crescent and Torbay Road from Aug. 8 onward.

Posters of Nolan were distributed around St. John's, urging anyone with information to speak to the police.

"The RNC extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Nolan during this difficult time," reads the statement from the police.

