Lawyer seeking mistrial for Labrador cab driver accused of sexual assault

The lawyer representing a Happy Valley-Goose Bay cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a teenager is asking that a mistrial be called.

In January, a teenage girl testified that Joseph Cooney had sexually assaulted her after giving her a ride when she was 14. She said he did stop when she asked him to, but also said he'd threatened her life if she told anyone about what happened.

The request for a mistrial comes after lawyer Jonathan Regan replaced Edmund Montague as Cooney's counsel, since Montague has left his job.

This is another hiccup in a bumpy trial for Cooney. It faced delays several times earlier this year caused by technical difficulties with video links and interpretation services.

Defence concerns

After Regan took over the file, he listened to recordings of the trial proceedings that had taken place and decided to call for a mistrial based on issues that arose with the Innu-aimun interpretation of the girl's testimony and that the original counsel Cooney had received was ineffective.

Judge Kari Ann Pike noted that they had brought in a number of interpreters during the trial but believed that issue had been addressed to everyone's satisfaction at the time.

"It may have been to Mr. Montague's satisfaction but I have these concerns," Regan said.

Crown prosecutor Renee Coates said to properly explore the issues around interpretation, identifying problematic phrases in the transcript of the trial would need to happen.

"If my friend is alleging that something is translated wrong, we would like the opportunity to seek that out and determine what sentences and phrases were interpreted incorrectly," Coates said.

Another main point Regan made pointed toward Montague's cross-examination of the complainant, which he said neglected to explore the alleged incident, a fact Judge Pike said she noted as well.

65-year-old Joseph Cooney is in court this week facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, uttering death threats and forcible confinement. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We spent a number of hours with respect to how she got to this home but not much about what happened in the home on cross [examination]," Pike said.

Pike said her issue was whether or not they could address that by simply recalling the witness instead of restarting the whole trial.

"I think it's cleaner to do it with a new trial," Regan said.

Coates said the threshold to find ineffective counsel is quite high and Montague might not meet that bar. She said perhaps the issue comes down to a difference in styles between Regan and Montague.

Coates suggested possibilities other than calling a mistrial that could remedy the concerns Regan is raising, such as further cross-examination of the complainant.

The matter will be back before the court in January.

