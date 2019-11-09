Trio of young chefs cook up winning recipes for Kid Food Nation gala

Eleven-year-old Jorja Bennett, right, and her mother Leslie will travel to Toronto to attend the Kid Food Nation Gala. Jorja won after submitting her healthy banana bread recipe.

Three young chefs from Newfoundland and Labrador are travelling to Toronto this weekend to celebrate culinary achievement at the Kid Food Nation Gala.

Jorja Bennett, 11, of Mount Pearl started cooking and baking when she was eight.

"It's not so much cooking that I like," Bennett told The St. John's Morning Show. "It's more allowing other people to enjoy it."

Kid Food Nation — a project sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada — is a national recipe contest for kids aged seven to 13.

The program aims to teach children the value of cooking, and to encourage healthy eating habits for families.

Jorja entered the contest with her recipe for honey raisin banana bread. She makes the dish healthier by using whole wheat flour over regular flour, and using honey instead of sugar for sweetness.

"I didn't have very high hopes to win," Jorja said. "But lo and behold, the 28th of May, I found out the same day I went to the Cult concert."

Leslie and Alice Bennett, Jorja's mother and sister, respectively, can't help but be excited about Jorja's big win.

"When she won, she was just absolutely glowing. So excited," Leslie Bennett said.

Two other winners were selected from this province. Nine-year-old Rebecca Brent of Botwood, and 13-year-old Amber Cox of St. Bernard's.

Rebecca submitted a "nor-Easter salad," with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, breaded cod fish sticks and homemade tartar dressing.

Amber submitted her own apple pie recipe.

Jorja submitted her healthy banana bread recipe. It uses whole wheat flour, and honey instead of sugar. (Submitted by Jocelyn Michel)

The three chefs are travelling to Toronto this weekend to attend the Kid Food Nation Gala to celebrate the 26 national winners and their recipes. The trip also includes a photo shoot for a feature in the next Kid Food Nation cookbook.

"It feels really good because nothing like this has ever happened to me," Jorja said.

She hopes to continue baking for as long as she can and wants to, one day, make her own pasta from scratch.

She'll continue to make her banana bread, a tradition she follows every Christmas with her family.