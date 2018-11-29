OPP arrive in Corner Brook to probe police shooting of Jorden McKay

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrived in Corner Brook to investigate the officer-involved shooting death of Jorden McKay.

CBC News has learned McKay, 27, was the man who was shot and killed by an on-duty member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Tuesday night.

Friends and family of McKay, who has a criminal record and has had encounters with police before, have been posting tributes to the young man online.

Posts online suggest McKay was also a father.

Jorden McKay was shot at a rental unit on Carriage Lane in Corner Brook. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

A spokesperson from the OPP provided few details Thursday, only to say investigators left Ontario for Newfoundland Wednesday night, and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

According to RNC Chief Joe Boland, two on-duty officers arrived at a home on Carriage Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, responding to a criminal complaint.

Court documents list the residence at McKay's home.

2 officers on leave

Boland, who did not answer questions from members of the media, has not disclosed what the complaint was, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

During the investigation, Boland said, a confrontation began between the officers and McKay, and one of the officers drew his weapon.

McKay died an hour later in hospital.

The two officers involved have been placed on leave and will be assigned to administrative duties when they return to work while the investigation is ongoing.

Boland emphasized at the news conference Wednesday that putting an officer on leave does not speak to any possible wrongdoing.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), meanwhile, will conduct an independent, external review of the OPP's investigation, once that concludes.

