Funeral to be held in St. John's for hiker who died in B.C. park

Jordan Naterer was reported missing in October after he did not return from a hiking trip in British Columbia. (Julia Naterer)

A private funeral will be held in St. John's Tuesday afternoon for Jordan Naterer, whose remains were found last month in a British Columbia park where he went missing in October.

Naterer, 25, went alone into Manning Provincial Park, about 175 kilometres east of Vancouver, but found himself in inhospitable conditions.

"After accidentally losing the hiking trail in unexpected snow conditions at Frosty Mountain, Jordan fought a courageous battle to escape out of treacherous terrain," says an obituary that the St. John's-based Naterer family published.

"His remarkable distance travelled through steep drainages under the worst imaginable blizzard conditions was a testament to his super-human effort to survive."

Naterer, an engineering graduate at Memorial University, had been living in Vancouver.

The family says he died on Oct. 11. He was reported missing a day later.

While police had to abandon their search for Naterer, parents Greg and Josie Naterer kept up a relentless search for their son.

A funeral for Naterer will be held at 2 p.m. NT at the Roman Catholic Basilica of St. John the Baptist. The service will be live streamed.

