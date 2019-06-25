Jordan Brown sworn in as Labrador West MHA

Following a recount that confirmed his win, Jordan Brown was officially sworn in as the New Democratic MHA for Labrador West on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony with Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote happened at 11 a.m. at Government House in St. John's.

"It's gonna be a great honour," Brown said, when asked how he felt about being sworn in ahead of his first session sitting in the House of Assembly for question period.

On election night, Brown was the winner with a five-vote lead over incumbent Liberal Graham Letto.

Any election resulting in a difference of 10 votes or fewer automatically goes into a judicial recount process, according to the province's Elections Act.

"It's a bit of a relief after everything that happened, but also there's a lot of responsibility behind it and I'm prepared for that now," Brown said.

The recount at Supreme Court in St. John's took several days to complete last week, but saw Brown emerge as the winner.

However, his lead over Letto was brought down to just two votes.

Brown said there are a couple of major issues in his district that are on his mind, including a lack of care for seniors, as well as mental health and addictions issues.

Brown will sit in the House of Assembly with fellow first-time NDP MHAs Jim Dinn and party leader Alison Coffin.

"This feels wonderful. We are now whole," said Coffin, of Brown's swearing-in.

