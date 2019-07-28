N.L. artist provides 'entry point' into Mi'kmaq culture with NYC installation

The bold designs of Mi'kmaq artwork are on display alongside the bright lights of New York City, thanks to a Newfoundland and Labrador artist.

Jordan Bennett's installation Tepkik is on display at the Brookfield Place shopping mall in Lower Manhattan.

While Manhattan might seem like a long way from Stephenville Crossing where Bennett grew up, he says it is a significant location for Mi'kmaq people.

"This was a known site for many Indigenous nations to meet and to trade … these cities still function as these trading places, and historically they have as well," he said.

"Mi'kmaq people would have been on Manhattan during the course of history, trading and telling stories. For me to be able to go back there and tell this story hundreds of years later, it's quite exciting."

Tepkik hangs 'like a giant mobile' in Lower Manhattan, an area where Mi'kmaq people would have met and traded with other Indigenous groups. (Ashok Sinha/Submitted)

Bennett said the installation, which draws its name from a Mi'kmaq word for night, "looks like a giant mobile," and is suspended over a staircase at the mall.

"It's a hanging piece comprised of different materials, and the main materials are fabric — it's a poly silk, it's threaded along this rod, like a curtain," he said.

"It's printed with different interpretations of Mi'kmaq porcupine quill designs, basket designs and the way that we would tell our stories, in the past but into the future."

The installation is made with fabric panels threaded along a rod 'like a curtain,' Bennett says. (Ashok Sinha/Submitted)

The bright colours are also drawn from traditional designs.

"Historically we have used bright, vibrant pinks, oranges, greens, blues, all these beautiful colours to tell our stories which are still very relevant today," Bennett said.

"To use a new material and have people engage with it is very exciting."

These hanging pieces are made from the same reflective material used to make road signs. (Ashok Sinha/Submitted)

There are also additional hanging parts in the installation, made from a familiar, but somewhat unusual material.

"The elements that are hanging and facing the viewers from above are 3M diamond grade reflective, the same as road sign material," he said.

"You see the pieces and they just sparkle, and they're quite brilliant when you look at them, from below, but also from every single angle."

Tepkik is installed in Brookfield Place in New York City until September. (Ashok Sinha/Submitted)

Tepkik was originally displayed last year at a Brookfield Place mall in Toronto. Bennett said he made a few changes for the New York installation.

"This is the second rendition of the piece, and I reconfigured the original work to suit the space," he said.

"It's a pretty massive piece, the original version of it was 100 feet long by 40 feet wide by 30 feet high."

'An entry point'

Bennett said while it's nice to have his name on such a public work, he's glad to be able to give "an entry point" into Mi'kmaq culture and storytelling.

"It's pretty wild to walk around and see my name on giant screens and a little write-up about the piece, but what the most exciting part is that there's Mi'kmaq language on the screens and being spoken," he said.

"Being able to tell one story from one Mi'kmaq person's perspective is exciting, and this is one story that's being told by our people right across the world. To make our presence as Mi'kmaq of Ktaqmkuk [Newfoundland] visual, but also in the public realm, is beautiful."

Bennett says it's exciting to see the Mi'kmaq language on screens and signage in New York City. (Ashok Sinha/Submitted)

Tepkik will be installed in New York until mid-September, before it is moved to the National Gallery in Ottawa.

Bennett said he's also busy with other ongoing projects, including a new work for the Bonavista Biennale.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador