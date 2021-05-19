He's a braille brainiac! Hopedale student wins academic competition

Jonathan Nochasak has been a braille standout from the start.

He recently won his age category in the Braille Challenge — an international competition he competed in regionally — but his aptitude was apparent ahead of that.

Jonathan, 8, started learning braille in kindergarten and picked up the alphabet almost immediately, something braille specialists had a hard time believing.

"They kinda were like, 'No, he might not know it yet," said Jonathan's teacher, Lindsay Hellings. "'He might be able to tell you some of it' but, they were like, 'no he probably doesn't fully understand exactly."

But "sure enough," she said, he did.

'I jumped right to the ceiling!'

Jonathan, who is legally blind, was born without vision. He's the only visually impaired student at Amos Comenius Memorial School in Hopedale, in northern Labrador.

Advocates say It's often the case that a visually impaired student might be the only one in a school, which is why the Braille Challenge can be so important. It serves as motivation and incentive to learn braille, and it can help build community.

Lundsay Hellings, Jonathan's teacher, is teaching herself braille in order to teach Jonathan. (CBC)

"I jumped right to the ceiling!" Jonathan said, when asked how he felt when he found out he won his age category and would be getting a talking watch as a prize. "My head touched the ceiling."

The school announced Jonathan's achievement on the PA, he said, and his classmates were excited for him.

"They said congratulations. All of them in the whole school.… They cheered, and guess how loud they clapped?" he said, before clapping six times as hard as he could.

Challenging literacy

The Braille Challenge focuses on reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, and charts and graphs. It centres on braille literacy.

Jonathan competed against kids his age in Atlantic Canada. According to the region's host, the Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority, there were fewer than 25 students competing from kindergarten to Grade 12 this year.

Glenda Parson, the Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority's director of programs for students who are blind or visually impaired, says adaptive technologies are improving, but braille remains vital. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

"You might hear people say, you know, braille is no longer necessary and obsolete but it is absolutely necessary," said Glenda Parsons, APSEA's director of programs for students who are blind or visually impaired.

Assistive technologies are advancing. Most information is now available in an audible format, Parsons said, but braille is access to the written word — and that remains vital.

"The audio is an advanced feature you can access but that is not the literacy piece. Being able to actually read the information, process the information, comprehend the information is critical, as it is for print."

Jonathan practises reading braille about a half-hour to an hour almost every day. This was his first time entering the braille challenge, but it doesn't sound like it'll be his last.

"I want to do it again next year," he said. "I'm going to work hard."

