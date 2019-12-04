Jonathan Henoche's jailhouse death was a homicide, rules coroner

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating Jonathan Henoche's death as a homicide.

Police responded to Her Majesty's Penitentiary on Nov. 6 to reports of the death of a 33-year-old man. Sources say he was in a violent altercation with correctional officers.

Henoche was in jail awaiting trial for the murder of 88-year-old Regula Schule in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in July 2016. He was charged with second degree murder.

Schule was found unresponsive in her home in the aftermath of a house fire on July 24.

He was being represented by lawyer Bob Buckingham, who remembered him as an unlikely champion for people living with fetal alcohol syndrome. He said Henoche struggled with the disorder, but was looking forward to his trial and moving forward with his life.

Buckingham has called for an inquiry into his client's death behind the walls of the prison.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the RNC said the death is being investigated by its major crimes unit.

"In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we will not be making any further comments at this time," the statement reads.

Calls for inquiry

Michelle Stewart, a University of Regina associate professor who focuses on supporting people with FASD, had previously called for an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Henoche's death.

Retired Judge Bill English had voiced similar concerns.

"No, I don't believe there was adequate support," he said.

"I think the challenges are severe and I don't think we've gotten to the point yet where the system is adequate to cope with people who have FASD."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador