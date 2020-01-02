Death of Hopedale woman a 'devastating loss,' says Labrador MHA

The Christmas season was tough for many residents of Hopedale, after a respected resident died on the ice near the coastal Labrador community.

Jolyn Pijogge was 39 years old, and leaves behind a young son.

Her body was found Tuesday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, near her snowmobile, which was partially submerged in water.

"It's devastating to everybody," said Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans, who knew Pijogge. "She was always so positive and so full of life. She was a happy person, but she was also strong-willed."

Pijogge was reported missing Tuesday morning after she didn't return from a trip on snowmobile. Her body was found around 1:30 p.m.

It's the third death involving a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle going through ice in the province since Christmas Day.

Joshua Wilcox, 10, died on Christmas Day in Clarenville. A 36-year-old man died on Dec. 28 after going through ice in central Newfoundland.

Hopedale is a small community on the northern coast of Labrador. (Submitted by Josh Seaward)

Evans said Pijogge's death left a dark cloud hanging over the holiday season in the small town, which has just over 500 residents.

Pijogge was an employee with the local Inuit government.

"She influenced a lot of people. She helped a lot of people," Evans said. "For us, and the people of Hopedale, to look at going into a new year without her is devastating."

Several people posted tributes to Pijogge on Facebook after her death. One friend said her death caused inexplicable pain, and she urged people to stay off the ice.

Martha Winters-Abel remembers Pijogge as a dedicated volunteer who always had time to help her with things around the local church.

"She was a beautiful young lady who lost her life," she said. "It needs to be pointed out how young she was, how beautiful she was inside and out."

Winters-Abel said the town is struggling to deal with her loss. They've received condolences from all over the province.

"She was a wonderful person and we're going to miss her," she said.

"We hurt as a community, we hurt for their family and we're coming together to help them."

