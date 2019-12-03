Corner Brook company charged in worker's death near Labrador highway

A Corner Brook company has been charged with violating health and safety regulations after an employee died on the job in Labrador.

Johnson's Construction Ltd. has been charged with the six counts under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The fatal incident happened at a construction camp near Lodge Bay on the Trans-Labrador Highway on June 22, 2018, while a crew was preparing to move a construction camp trailer from one site to another, according to information provided by Service NL.

At the time, the RCMP said the man was 41 years old and from Pond Cove, a small community on the Northern Peninsula.

The agency says the company is alleged to have failed to:

Provide and maintain a safe workplace.

Provide the necessary information, instruction, training and supervision to its workers.

Ensure its workers and supervisors were made aware of the hazards.

Include written work procedures appropriate to the hazards in its OHS program.

Implement its occupational health and safety program.

Ensure work procedures promoted the safe interaction of workers and their work environment.

The issue will be in Wabush provincial court on Jan. 14.

