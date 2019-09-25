Memorial University celebrates its largest gift ever, the Johnson Geo Centre

It's been official for months, but a ceremony Tuesday in St. John's marked the gifting of the Johnson Geo Centre to Memorial University, the largest ever single donation in university history.

Special guests, speeches, refreshments and exhibit tours celebrated the transfer of the interpretation centre, with its combined assets valued at more than $20 million.

The centre on Signal Hill takes its name from the late Paul Johnson, an insurance executive and founder of the Johnson Family Foundation. On Tuesday, his widow, Sally Johnson, said he would have been "absolutely thrilled" with the takeover.

"As far as he was concerned when he started the Geo Centre, he had MUN in mind to be the final [owners]," she said.

The Geo Centre opened to visitors in 2002, and Johnson's estate approached the university about taking over the centre in 2016. The transfer was finalized in April.

The university accepted the donation after determining the operation and maintenance of the Geo Centre and its assets would pay for itself.

The transfer ceremony featured speeches, exhibit tours and refreshments. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Sally Johnson said she has witnessed the evolution of the centre from an idea in her late husband's mind, to something much bigger than he ever imagined.

"When he first envisioned this place, there was gonna be one person on the cash and running the gift store and one person who was going to maintain the building," Johnson said.

"And now look at how many employees they have."

She believed that Memorial will continue that growth.

The Geo Centre receives an estimated 50,000 visitors annually and doubles as a popular event venue.

A tangible legacy

At the ceremony, Premier Dwight Ball spoke to the impact of Johnson and his foundation on the preservation of heritage and development of St. John's.

"No matter where you go in this city, you can see the footprints, the fingerprints and the generosity of Paul Johnson throughout this city," Ball said.

The Geo Centre opened its doors in 2002 and hosts about 50,000 visitors a year. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"His legacy is widely felt and it includes many contributions that have a positive impact on Newfoundland and Labradorians."

Representatives from Memorial University said they are thrilled to include the Geo Centre as part of its Signal Hill campus, and look forward to updating exhibits and adding new ones in the near future.

An expanded Exxon Mobil exhibit is set to open at the Geo Centre next summer.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador