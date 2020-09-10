Crown seeks 8 years for hired gun in failed murder plot

John Squires, 36, is convicted of conspiracy to commit murder. The target was Brad Summers, a man with a lengthy criminal history and a feud with drug dealer Dustin Etheridge. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Sitting in a jail cell on the west coast of Newfoundland, John Squires issued a short apology Thursday for a foiled plot that came within seconds of him murdering someone.

Squires, 36, has a history of violent offences and weapons charges. He was on a 10-year firearms ban when police pulled over a car on Calver Avenue in St. John's — outside a house where an unwitting target was a sitting duck — and found Squires with a gun in his pants.

Squires was in a car with Dustin Etheridge, the man who orchestrated a plot to kill his rival, Brad Summers.

Little did they know that Etheridge's house was bugged by police. Officers intercepted the two men just before Squires was to shoot Summers on May 16, 2018.

Crown prosecutor Lloyd Strickland said Etheridge had a personal motive in the crime, but Squires appeared to only be in it for the money and excitement.

"Mr. Squires was going to get paid for this," Strickland said during a sentencing hearing Thursday at Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's. "He made reference in the wiretap in the home to getting a thrill out of this."

Strickland is asking a judge to sentence Squires to eight years for a combination of conspiracy to commit murder and weapons charges.

Mr. Glasco came within a whisker of being party to a murder. - Lloyd Strickland

He addressed the judge briefly while on a screen from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville.

"I would like to apologize to the public and apologize to my family," Squires said. "I can do better than this and I'm looking forward to moving on with my life."

Defence lawyer Derek Hogan is asking for a seven-year sentence — six for conspiracy to commit murder, and one for the weapons charges.

Crown seeks 5 years for co-accused

Etheridge's case was handled separately, while Squires and 21-year-old Brandon Glasco went to trial together and were found guilty.

Glasco's lawyer, Tony St. George, is asking for a four-year sentence for his client, while the Crown is seeking a five-year sentence.

Strickland described Glasco as a "little brother" figure to Etheridge, and St. George said Etheridge had "undue influence" over Glasco.

Brandon Glasco was 19 when he was enlisted by Dustin Etheridge in a plot to kill Brad Summers. He was responsible for getting Summers to go to a house on Calver Street in St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Etheridge had promised Glasco he could move up through "the organization" if he could lure Summers to a house on Calver Avenue where he would be shot.

Strickland said Glasco has a higher moral culpability than Squires since Glasco was the only one who did everything he was told to do and completed each task he was assigned in the murder plot.

"Mr. Glasco came within a whisker of being party to a murder," Strickland said.

Glasco was free on bail during his recent trial. His partner had a baby last month, and St. George said his client is looking forward to getting on with his family life after his prison sentence is finished.

Justice Donald Burrage is scheduled to deliver his decision on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador