Former mayoral candidate accused of sexual assault to learn fate Sept. 30

The Crown concluded its case Tuesday against former Paradise mayoral candidate John Roberts, who is facing serious criminal charges that include sexual assault.

Roberts is a business owner and former political hopeful in Newfoundland and Labrador who has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Crown has now wrapped its arguments in a case that has contained sensational revelations, allegations of harassment and a publication ban that protects the identity of the complainant.

Roberts is charged with using a beer bottle to sexually assault the complainant. He is also accused of criminal harassment.

Roberts denies the charges.

A week-long trial that saw a long list of witnesses testify is now in the hands of Judge Jacqueline Brazil, who will deliver a verdict on Sept. 30.

'Cycle of violence'

Defence lawyer Rosellen Sullivan made her closing arguments Friday, zeroing in on the credibility of the complainant.

In her closing remarks Tuesday, Crown attorney Nicole Hurley attempted to discredit the testimony of defence witnesses and make the case that the complainant was the victim of a "cycle of violence" that had a negative impact on her life.

The complainant did not want to go outdoors, had removed herself from social media and had installed security cameras on her property, Hurley told the court.

The woman brought her concerns to police, applied for a peace bond and sought professional counselling, according to Hurley.

This all stemmed from an alleged pattern of harassment that included persistent phone calls, threats to the complainant's child, and an unproven allegation that Roberts was responsible for damage to her vehicle.

As for the assault charge, it's alleged Roberts inserted a beer bottle inside the complainant's vagina — against her will — during what had been a consensual sexual encounter at Roberts's house.

"She swiped his hand away," said Hurley, but Roberts called her a "dirty little slut" and forced the bottle inside the complainant.

"She felt she couldn't do anything," said Hurley.

A controlling relationship

It was many months after the alleged assault before the woman brought her complaint to the police, but Hurley said that's not surprising, considering the "controllingness of the relationship."

The court heard that the complainant did tell a friend about the alleged assault, and that she sought professional help because "she felt disgusting and embarrassed," said Hurley.

The defence questioned whether it was possible to insert a beer bottle inside a woman's vagina, but Hurley said it's "not reasonable" to challenge such a suggestion.

Brazil challenged the Crown on its position that the complainant feared for her safety. If that were the case, asked Brazil, why did she initiate a confrontation with Roberts, tell him to "go eff himself," and then "stick around"?

Hurley said her client felt safe when she was in the company of other people.

Based on that logic, Brazil asked, why did the complainant refuse to testify at a peace bond hearing against Roberts, when there would be security and other court staff present?

Hurley said Roberts tried to exercise control over the complainant and "threatened to ruin her life."

What's more, she said the repeated unwanted calls demonstrate a pattern of harassment, and "caused her to fear for her safety."

Roberts, dressed in a business suit, sat quietly in the courtroom. He declined to comment after Brazil adjourned proceedings.

