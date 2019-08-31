Defence argues beer bottle sex assault involving former mayoral candidate 'hard to believe'

Judge Jacqueline Brazil interrupted arguments around consent and circumstance Friday, during final submissions for a sexual assault and criminal harassment case involving former Paradise mayoral candidate John Roberts.

Roberts allegedly repeatedly harassed his on-again, off-again girlfriend and sexually assaulted her with a beer bottle in 2017, the same year he ran for mayor.

A publication ban prevents the publication of the complainant's name and identifying details.

Defence lawyer Rosellen Sullivan was twice interrupted by Judge Brazil during her submission around the assault, which apparently happened after the complainant and the accused had consensual sex.

Do you think that that issue is that straightforward? - Judge Jacqueline Brazil

"Logistically speaking, I find it hard to believe that an entire beer bottle could be inserted into someone's vagina against their will." Sullivan argued.

"What evidence do I have of what inserting a beer bottle into someone's vagina against their will — what damage it may or may not cause?" Judge Brazil asked.

"Am I to infer?"

"I feel like, yeah," Sullivan replied, arguing if it was non consensual, there'd likely be some sort of bleeding or excruciating pain.

"I don't know if that's the case or not," the judge said, adding that the complainant testified "she still felt it the next day."

No medical exam

The alleged and the complainant supposedly continued to have sex after the alleged assault with the beer bottle.

The complainant did not seek medical attention at the time and did not bring it to the authorities until 10 months later.

Judge Jacqueline Brazil interrupted the defence on its submissions about the alleged beer bottle assault. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Brazil interrupted Sullivan again when the defence tried undermining the alleged assault and the timing of the disclosure by asking why the victim, who wasn't financially dependant on the accused, would have gotten back together with him if the assault had been so violent.

"Why go back?" Sullivan asked.

"They weren't living together, there wasn't a relationship of dependency, none of the typical characteristics of why people may or may not —" Sullivan continued, before being cut off by Brazil asking if, in fact, there are "typical characteristics."

"Do you think that that issue is that straightforward," Brazil asked.

"No, it's not," the defence said. "And that's why I'm mentioning it as one factor that caused me to perhaps consider the timing under a different light of the disclosure."

Defence lawyer Rosellen Sullivan said she finds it "hard to believe" a beer bottle could be inserted into a person non-consensually. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The defence argues an issue around money, a small claims matter, motivated the complainant to disclose the assault to police.

In a phone call recorded by the complainant, Sullivan said Roberts is heard asking "is this about this money?"

But on Friday, the Crown implored the judge to listen to the recording again, suggesting that Roberts actually asks "did you ever love me?"

The alleged harassment

Both sides agree the pair had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.

At one point, the complainant had put a peace bond on the accused, which she later had removed.

The complainant alleges Roberts threatened her, called her a bad mother, phoned child protection services and repeatedly called her from a blocked number.

She testified that he told her he could get anyone to do anything he wanted because he had money to pay them.

She believes he hired someone to spray paint profanity on her car, as well as spray paint her mother's car and place of employment with other profanity.

Police do not have evidence linking Roberts to that vandalism.

His lawyer said police never officially warned Roberts that his behaviour was unwelcome and cited criminal harassment case law, where people who had been convicted of criminal harassment had blatantly ignored a warning by law enforcement.

The Crown argued Roberts' actions just needed to be repeated and unwanted to constitute criminal harassment.

The Crown continues its final arguments Tuesday afternoon.

