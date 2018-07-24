Former Paradise mayoral candidate facing sexual assault charge

In the months leading up to his unsuccessful bid to become mayor of Paradise, police say John Roberts sexually assaulted a woman and used a beer bottle as a weapon.

Roberts, a well-known contractor in Paradise, was charged this month with one count of sexual assault and one count of harassment against the same victim.

The assault is alleged to have happened sometime in the summer of 2017, while the harassment charge stems from the winter of 2018.

Roberts is due in provincial court in St. John's on Aug. 9.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador