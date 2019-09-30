Charges of assault, harassment against former Paradise mayoral candidate dismissed

John Michael Roberts hugged his lawyer and stoically walked out of courtroom No. 3 at provincial court in St. John's Monday morning, cleared of two serious charges, but with his name in tatters.

"His reputation is destroyed," lawyer Rosellen Sullivan later told reporters, adding that her client is otherwise "very happy with the outcome."

Judge Jacqueline Brazil dismissed charges of criminal harassment and sexual assault against the businessman and one-time Paradise mayoral hopeful.

"He was innocent of the offences for which he was accused," Sullivan stated.

Roberts's lawyer, Rosellen Sullivan, says the reputation of her client was destroyed during the trial. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

In handing down her decision Monday morning, Brazil said Crown attorney Nicole Hurley had failed to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt during the weeklong trial in late August.

Brazil also expressed concerns about the credibility of the complainant, who cannot be identified because of a wide-ranging publication ban.

Roberts was accused of harassing the complainant with repeated phone calls and threats, to a point where a court-imposed peace bond prohibited him from having any contact with her.

Contradictory evidence

But Brazil said the evidence contradicted a claim by the complainant that she lived in fear of Roberts.

The judge cited one incident in which the complainant entered a business, knowing that Roberts was inside, and aggressively confronted him with strong language.

The evidence shows that Roberts asked the complainant to leave because of the peace bond, but she refused.

The Crown argued the complainant did not fear Roberts when she was in the company of others, but Brazil did not buy that argument.

If you fear a person, it is not reasonable to confront them, swear at them, and refuse to leave their presence. Why would you want to provoke a negative response from someone that you fear? - Judge Jacqueline Brazil

"If you fear a person, it is not reasonable to confront them, swear at them, and refuse to leave their presence. Why would you want to provoke a negative response from someone that you fear?" asked Brazil.

Brazil said phone conversations secretly recorded by the complainant also raised doubt as to whether she feared Roberts.

The complainant can be heared "talking calmly" to the accused, she noted.

"While he sounded intoxicated, the accused did not speak aggressively or threateningly towards (the complainant) during the conversation. In fact, he declared his love for her, essentially told her that he was ending his life and leaving his estate to her."

The fact that two months had elapsed before the complainant turned the recorded phone conversations over to the police investigator also led the judge to question the complainant's credibility in general, and her fear of Mr. Roberts in particular.

Hopefully Mr. Roberts can start to rebuild his life again. - Rosellen Sullivan

"The fear she purported to have did not stand in harmony with the other evidence pertaining to it," she said.

Roberts was also accused of forcibly inserting a beer bottle into the complainant's vagina during consensual sex, but the judge also dismissed this charge, saying it was a case of "her word against his."

"A criminal allegation must be proven to a high standard, to the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and the Crown failed to meet that standard in this case," Brazil said .

In dismissing both charges, the judge added it would be "dangerous" for her to render guilty verdicts based on the evidence.

"I'm sure everybody will take some time to review the decision. But as of today, hopefully Mr. Roberts can start to rebuild his life again," said Sullivan.

After the decision, Roberts quickly walked away and would not speak with reporters.

