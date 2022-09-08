Philanthropist John Crosbie Perlin dies at 88

John Crosbie Perlin has died of cancer at the age of 88. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Philanthropist John Crosbie Perlin, noted for his extensive contributions to the Newfoundland and Labrador arts community and his close connection with the Royal Family, has died. He was 88.

Perlin died of cancer while convalescing at home Sunday, according to his cousin Tim Powers.

Unfortunately and sadly I can confirm John C Perlin passed away peacefully this morning. John was a beloved family member, friend to many and someone who made enormous contributions to his beloved NL. He was not just a cousin but a much loved friend, we will all miss greatly! —@powerstim

"He's a man of significant accomplishments," said Powers.

"He ran Cultural Affairs for the province for a very long time, put in there by Mr. Smallwood. He was well renowned for all his work with the Royal Family, at one point serving as the Canadian Secretary to the Queen. He was most recently honoured by the Regatta Committee with an honorary life presidency."

The life presidency is just one of many awards Perlin received in his life.

"He's received every award you possibly can," said Powers. "From the Order of Canada to the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador to a Commander of the Victorian Order from the Queen herself."

Perlin's close relationship with the Royal Family was a source of great pride for him. In addition to his time as Canadian Secretary, Perlin also connected with Princess Anne through the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, and was friends with both Prince Edward and Prince Phillip.

Powers feels it's fitting that Perlin died after Queen Elizabeth.

"Now that the Queen is passed, John found it OK to go off duty, because he was always kind of on duty for the Royal Family and had a great fondness for the Queen in particular."

Powers said he's glad Perlin lived to the see the pageantry of Her Majesty's funeral.

"So much of his life was vested in standing up for, and with, that institution and using it as a force for good in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country," he said.

John Perlin remained passionate about The Fluvarium right to the end of his life, according to Tim Powers. (Paula Gale/CBC)

While Perlin was instrumental to the Duke of Edinburgh awards, the Fluvarium in St. John's was among the many causes he was most passionate about.

"He remained on the board to this day," Powers said. "He was 88, recovering from fairly invasive cancer surgery and still plotting forward on the Fluvarium."

"You'd be hard pressed to find a charity or philanthropic activity in the province that he didn't touch."

He said Perlin's giving nature was due to his parents, Albert Perlin, a notable journalist who provided a strong voice during the Confederation movement, and Vera Perlin, whose philanthropic work with children led to the charitable society in her namesake.

Powers said Perlin will be remembered nationally for his relationship with the Queen, but also as a board member of the Canadiana Fund, which looks after the country's historic artworks. According to Powers, Perlin loved investing in and promoting the province's arts scene and donated arts to The Rooms as recently as last summer.

Tim Powers says John Perlin, pictured here inside the Fluvarium, should be remembered for his sense of humor. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

As for Perlin's legacy, Powers said he will be remembered as a dedicated public servant.

"They'll see somebody who was a passionate Newfoundlander first, but also a strong and proud Canadian," Powers said. "Someone who was excellent at what he did and someone who just loved where he came from."

Due to his personal connection with Perlin, Powers said he's able to remember him for more than just his resume. He said he has struggled with depression throughout his life and Perlin was there to lend a helping hand.

"He's someone who I viewed as a mentor, a friend, and someone, quite personally, who helped me and others when we struggled," said Powers.

"One of the people who's always been there for me when I've had those moments where I've needed help has been John."

Above all else, Powers said he will remember Perlin's sense of humour.

"There would have been times when he was very happy about his achievements, but Newfoundlanders are very good at bringing you back to Earth. But I'll tell you, he never sulked about any of that. He had a great sense of humour, and I think that's what endeared him to so many people. Despite all of this, he lived by that old adage that we all put our pants on one leg at a time."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador