St. John's student wins Dalhousie's largest scholarship

A St. John's teen has been awarded one of the largest scholarships at Nova Scotia's Dalhousie University.

John Pearce, a Grade 12 student at Holy Heart of Mary High School, was awarded the Chancellor's Scholarship, the university's top undergraduate scholarship worth $48,000 over the course of his four-year undergraduate degree.

After applying for the scholarship, Pearce said seeing the message from the university land in his email was nerve wracking.

"I saw it come into my inbox and there was a little bit of anxiety. You know, what's it gonna be?" Pearce said. "I opened it up, I read it and I was just thrilled. I was so excited and really honoured."

Like many students in the province, Pearce said his senior year of high school has been strange due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said he is well prepared for university thanks to his time in the International Baccalaureate program at school. The program helps students prepare for university before they leave high school.

Pearce is interested in studying economics as his undergraduate degree, with the potential of a masters degree. He is also considering attending law school in the coming years.

"There's a lot of options, and there's a lot of time between now and then," Pearce said. "So I've got some time to make up my mind."