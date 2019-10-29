Loss of vision doesn't keep this Happy Valley-Goose Bay carver from his craft

An established carver in Happy Valley-Goose Bay didn't give up his craft after losing the sight in one of his eyes. In fact, he's continuing to create pieces of art in spite of it.

John Neville spent his summer crafting over 300 carvings in a shack outside his house, something he finds to be therapeutic.

"I love carving because it's good for the mind," Neville said at he sat in his work shed surrounded by his work.

Neville, originally from Black Tickle, has spent 45 years of his life doing what he loves.

Neville said it has been a difficult year for many reasons as he struggled with depression as well as the loss of sight in one of his eyes.

He had a stroke in his sleep in January of 2017, resulting in vision loss.

"It's been a hard struggle, knowing that I had good eyesight and now I only got one [good] eye."

Some of the work showcased in Neville's shack just beside his house in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Close up me eyes aren't that good. Even me good eye's not good close up," he said.

Neville said he isn't one to take medication for an illness, and instead uses carving to heal him.

"Carving is my medicine, it was always my medicine when I get down and that medicine is going to bring me back up and make me the same fella I used to be."

