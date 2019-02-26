Nalcor exec getting over $500K in severance pay
John MacIsaac recently left Nalcor after 8 years
John MacIsaac — the top official in charge of getting Muskrat Falls power from Labrador to Newfoundland — is entitled to a hefty severance package from Nalcor following his departure from the Crown corporation earlier this month.
He was earning $330,000 a year, plus a chance for a 24 per cent performance bonus.
MacIssac's executive contract entitled him to either a lump sump payment or continuance of salary equal to 20 months of service, which is calculated by a base payout of 12 months plus one month for each year of service.
He's also entitled to any benefits he was getting for that duration.
It's not clear why MacIsaac left the corporation. Earlier this month, Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall thanked MacIsaac for his service in a press release and wished him "all the best in his future endeavours," but did not directly address the reason MacIsaac departed.
Nalcor officials declined a request for an interview at the time.
