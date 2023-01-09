Justice minister named new government House leader after Steve Crocker undergoes surgery

Justice Minister John Hogan was named government House leader on Monday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Following Steve Crocker's emergency surgery on the weekend, Newfoundland and Labrador Justice Minister John Hogan has been announced as Crocker's replacement as government House leader.

According to a media release Monday from the provincial Office of the Executive Council, which did not give a reason for the surgery, Crocker's tourism portfolio will be handled by Digital Government Minister Sarah Stoodley while he recovers.

"As a friend and valued colleague, I wish Minister Crocker a speedy recovery. I would also like to thank Minister Hogan for stepping in and assuming this new role," said Premier Andrew Furey in the release.

"I have every confidence that he will excel as we advance our vision for a stronger Newfoundland and Labrador."

Hogan was elected to the House of Assembly in March 2021 and named justice minister the following month.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador