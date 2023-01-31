Haggie taking leave to deal with 'health concern'

John Haggie says he's stepping away from his roles as MHA and education minister to deal with a health problem.

Haggie broke the news on his Twitter account Tuesday morning, saying "I will be taking some time off to deal with a health concern. My constituency office will remain open."

In a follow-up message, Haggie said Tom Osborne will act as his alternate in the Department of Education while he takes time away.

"Thank you for your understanding and support at this time," he said.

Haggie was the province's health minister from 2015 to 2022, when he swapped portfolios with Osborne and became education minister.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador