Don't lick shopping carts: Sound advice makes for soothing art project

A comical moment amid a series of serious briefings made for a fun art project that has now reached the St. John's office of Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister.

John Haggie has been giving stern warnings for people to obey the rules for more than two weeks. But when he advised parents earlier this week to stop letting their children lick shopping carts, it garnered some laughs in households from all corners of the province.

Jaimie Feener was watching as she spoke to her mother on the phone.

"He's always telling us exactly how it is and how we need to be," Feener said. "And when he said it, I burst out laughing, I think as the majority of Newfoundlanders did. It was just kind of comical that he had to say that."

Feener, who sells crafts at the farmers market under the name Feener & Thread, had an idea and hung up the phone.

Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaimiefeener?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaimiefeener</a> for making a meme real!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dontlickthecarts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dontlickthecarts</a> <a href="https://t.co/jgbiV1z7T2">pic.twitter.com/jgbiV1z7T2</a> —@Johnrockdoc

She picked up her needle and thread and cross-stitched his quote. After posting it online, it eventually made its way to Haggie.

Feener said with all the negativity and uncertainty around the COVID-19 virus, she's been trying to calm her worries with artwork.

The responses she got from the Haggie piece gave her a much-needed lift, and she hopes it helped brighten people's outlook if only for a little while.

And she wants Haggie to know she's appreciative of everything he's done during the pandemic.

"Just the way he delivers his messaging, I love it."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador