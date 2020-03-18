Follow recommendations or risk facing punishment, says health minister

John Haggie isn't willing to let irresponsible people risk the health and safety of the general population.

Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister said Wednesday he is considering taking action against people who are ignoring the recommendations from the chief medical officer of health on COVID-19.

Those recommendations include self-isolating when coming back from a foreign country.

"The challenge we've got is on those situations where people will not exercise social responsibility and voluntarily do what is asked," Haggie told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning on Wednesday.

"I think that is certainly top of mind for us today."

The Public Health and Promotion Act, passed in 2018, gives health officials the authority to restrict rights and freedoms in a time of crisis.

Newfoundland and Labrador has three presumptive cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said there's no positive cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador despite a recent spike in people going into self-isolation. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The chief medical officer — a position currently held by Dr. Janice Fitzgerald — also has the power to apply to the courts for orders to "apprehend, detain, isolate or quarantine" a person for up to 60 days.

Haggie said he's received several complaints about people ignoring the recommendations and he is getting more and more concerned about it.

"I have been made aware of instances where people have apparently come back from vacations abroad and gone straight into work regardless of our recommendations," he said.

"Similarly, some bars were open over the course of the [St.] Patrick's Day event despite having been asked to comply with our recommendations."

He said a decision could come Wednesday about making orders under the act.

"This [comes] down to people looking after each other and just as we did with the snowstorm events where you go and you help your neighbour, the best help you can be for your neighbour is to follow our recommendations and not have to be forced to do it."

During a news conference Tuesday, Haggie and Fitzgerald indicated they were discussing the possibility of a state of emergency but were not seriously considering it yet. Alberta and Ontario declared states of emergency on Tuesday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador