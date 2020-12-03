Haggie defends fundraiser held same day he cautioned against holiday parties

Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister is defending his decision to headline a Liberal Party fundraising event held the same day he publicly urged caution about holiday gatherings.

The two-hour, $250 per person reception was held Wednesday evening at the Bally Haly Country Club in St John's. It came hours after John Haggie spoke at a live COVID-19 briefing, warning that people considering attending some New Year's Eve gatherings "are actually putting yourselves in harm's way."

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has also stressed repeatedly people should not be holding or attending holiday events, such as workplace Christmas parties, amid the pandemic.

Haggie's attendance at the event, organized by the Gander Liberal Association, provoked a swift outpouring of condemnation toward the minister on social media.

<a href="https://twitter.com/Johnrockdoc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Johnrockdoc</a> DOUBLE STANDARD!!! HOW DOES IT LOOK TOO THE PEOPLE OF NEWFOUNDLAND THAT THE LIBERALS ATE HOLDING SOCIAL GATHERINGS YET TELLING US WE CAN'T EVEN HAVE A SMALL CHRISTMAS PARTY?? <a href="https://twitter.com/PremierofNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PremierofNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/uiIkLt6ExY">pic.twitter.com/uiIkLt6ExY</a> —@SteveDaCo The message being, "We don't trust the general public to maintain distancing & follow guidelines at an event, but we know our supporters/donors will do so." The messaging is terrible & adds to the existing confusion over what is/isn't safe to do. —@trudymorgancole Surprisingly poor choice and optics given the stellar COVID-related leadership so far. I’m disappointed. —@HeritageRowReno Coming from PEI (currently 3 active cases) I am required to isolate 14 days for the THIRD time since this all began and am not eligible for the 7 day exemption afforded to rotational workers coming from COVID hotspots, but here’s <a href="https://twitter.com/Johnrockdoc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Johnrockdoc</a> throwing a party. <a href="https://t.co/RibRyFZcuR">https://t.co/RibRyFZcuR</a> —@trulymadlybigly

The event was advertised to also include an appearance from Premier Andrew Furey, but the premier's office told CBC News Furey did not attend the fundraiser, and the event's poster had been made prior to "recent developments," alluding to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Haggie responds

Amid the online criticism, Haggie took to Facebook Wednesday night to explain his actions, saying it was in line with current gathering guidelines, and that 23 people attended the event in a venue with a capacity for 220.

"I know the public health requirements and everything was followed appropriately," Haggie wrote, outlining that attendees wore masks when not seated, hand sanitizer was available and all people at the event filled out a COVID-19 assessment form.

Haggie did not apologize for the event, but said his post was a "clarification" of the information circulating on social media.

"I think it is important that we support our business community that have went above and beyond to ensure guests are safe. The protocols in place and the service provided at the venue tonight was excellent," he wrote.

CBC News reached out to Haggie prior to the fundraiser, on Wednesday afternoon. No explanation was given as to why Haggie was attending the event in the face of public officials asking for few gatherings this season.

His office did say protocols such as physical distancing would be in effect.

