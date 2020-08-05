John Haggie flying solo for COVID-19 briefing

It will be at least another week before the new leader of the provincial government takes a seat at the COVID-19 briefing table.

Wednesday's briefing will feature a lonely John Haggie, as the health minister updates the province without his usual companions. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, will also sit out Wednesday's update.

Dwight Ball made his final appearance as premier of the province during last week's briefing, and parted with presents for Fitzgerald. The two were a fixture throughout the pandemic, appearing alongside each other at the daily and weekly updates.

A parting gift of chocolate (with her own sayings) and a fun street sign for our Chief Medical Officer of Health, and my good friend, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald. This may have been our last COVID-19 briefing together, but I'll still be around to support you and the great team...

Andrew Furey, a medical doctor himself, is the province's new premier-designate. He's been getting accustomed with government business since winning the Liberal leadership on Monday, but has yet to be officially sworn in as the premier of the province.

Heading into Wednesday, Newfoundland and Labrador had gone nine consecutive days without a new case of COVID-19. Tuesday's update saw one person recover from the virus, leaving three active cases in the province.

