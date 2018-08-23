Rocky Harbour man has short-term housing after house floods a second time

A Rocky Harbour man whose home has been flooded with sewage twice this year has short-term accommodations set up, but the long-term status of his house is still unclear.

John Grant can settle in at Ocean Atlantic Cottages in Norris Point until the beginning of next month, when he can move into an apartment in Rocky Harbour that the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation is willing to subsidize, he told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

Grant said he can move in there as soon as it's free on Sept. 4.

"I can kind of relax now and put my ducks in a row and say, now let's tackle the housing problem."

Still questions unanswered

Grant was forced out of his home last week after the Pond Road sewer station was shut down during heavy rains, pushing sewage up through his toilet, shower and bathtub.

It was a repeat of the same situation he dealt with in January, and the new flooding both added its own problems and exacerbated the ones he was still dealing with from the winter, he said.

It's still unclear what will happen with his home, which Grant says is now unlivable.

"One thing I found interesting is when the [insurance] adjusters came last Thursday evening after the flood, they asked who from emergency services had come out and done the evaluation of the property to see how damaged it was. I said, nobody," he said.

Before a final call can be made on his property, the province and the insurance company have more work to do, he said. He was told by Jason Young in Premier Dwight Ball's office that government departments are working together behind the scenes.

"He said there's lots of things happening in the background that I don't know about yet."

The new flooding in August brought up materials that were under the carpet and floorboards from January's flood, John Grant says. (Provided by John Grant)

It's not clear yet what will happen to his belongings, said Grant, but he expects to lose all of his furniture.

What matters most to him — his guitars, his CD collection, his paperwork and his family photographs — was stored safely and was not damaged.

And his dog is also settling into their temporary home, he said.

"Sally G is quite happy there. She's kind of settled down a bit, is not pacing and shaking as much as she did."

With files from the Corner Brook Morning Show

