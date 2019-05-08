Liberals on the offensive, while PCs promise big in Stephenville-Port au Port showdown

The debate over health care became a flashpoint in the hotly contested district of Stephenville-Port au Port this week, with Liberal incumbent John Finn going on the offensive after PC candidate Tony Wakeham made some big promises.

Things are heating up as Finn, a first-term MHA who knocked off an incumbent in 2015 with nearly 65 per cent of the vote, attempts to fend off what many feel is a strong challenge from Wakeham.

It started with an event at Wakeham's campaign headquarters on Tuesday evening, with the challenger defending the PC strategy to reform health care and blasting a Liberal plan to invest money into the venerable Bay St. George medical clinic.

Wakeham, who most recently served as CEO of the Labrador-Grenfell regional health authority, had this to say about a February tender call for upgrades to the clinic:

"If I'm elected as MHA and we form government, we will stop the tender immediately for the renovations of that building. And we will commit to building new."

Tony Wakeham is the PC candidate for Stephenville-Port au Port. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Wakeham's pledge drew applause from a crowd of nearly 50 people that included PC Leader Ches Crosbie.

Instead of spending "millions" to do repairs, Wakeham said a Tory government would ask the private sector to build and maintain a new clinic, and government would enter into a long-term lease for the facility and have public sector workers provide the services.

"That's being creative. That's thinking about what we need to do in the future," Wakeham added.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie (centre) was on Newfoundland's west coast this week, trying to boost the campaigns of candidates Tony Wakeham (Stepenville-Port au Port) and Tom O'Brien (St. George's-Humber). (Terry Roberts/CBC)

But Wakeham's promise drew a sharp response from Finn, who said he was "astonished" by the comments.

Finn said a $900,000 contract has been awarded, and by promising to scrap the work, Wakeham would throw away that money.

He would rather waste money to pay them out, stop the tender and then build a new one. - John Finn

"I'm not sure if he's aware of the fact that by cancelling and stopping a tender, not only would you have to pay for the tender that's already awarded, you'd also have to pay profit the company would see as a result. So he would rather waste money to pay them out, stop the tender and then build a new one." said Finn.

Finn said it would be yet another in a long list of broken promises by the PCs for the Stephenville area.

"It's just something that's completely irresponsible," he added.

Contacted later, Wakeham called the contract "piecemeal" and that it was "throwing good money after bad."

The campaign flare-up is a sign that both camps know this is a real contest, and with provincial opinion polls indicating election day could be close between the Liberals and the PCs, neither side is willing to give an inch.

Career on the line

For Finn, his young political career is on the line, and as a backbencher, he's campaigning without the added profile and prestige that goes along with being in cabinet.

But he fends off suggestions that he remains an unknown, and fights off coffee-shop talk that he's been unable to deliver for the district.

He points to significant investments in water infrastructure, road upgrades, a new multi-million-dollar heavy equipment centre of excellence, and plans to improve cellular communications on the Port au Port Peninsula.

Look at Hansard, find a word count, and you will see that I've stood on my feet in that legislature just about more than anyone in there, sir. - John Finn

And, he said, upgrades to the medical clinic is the fulfillment of a commitment that was broken by the former Tory government in 2015.

As for his lack of exposure in the legislature, Finn said that''s a reflection of his position as a backbencher, with cabinet ministers usually called upon to answer questions from Opposition MHAs during Question Period, which generally attracts attention from the media.

But Finn said he is a very active participant during legislative debates.

"I would challenge any media … to simply go look at Hansard, find a word count, and you will see that I've stood on my feet in that legislature just about more than anyone in there, sir."

Finn touts his strong connection to the district, a working career that began at age 14 when he started bagging groceries, and the distinction of being the youngest person, at age 30, to be elected to the Stephenville town council in 2013.

Give us a chance. - Tony Wakeham to voters

By contrast, Finn is quick to point out that Wakeham is a newcomer to the district, despite being promoted by the Tories as a star candidate and someone who would fill a prominent role in any cabinet formed by Ches Crosbie.

"What I'm hearing knocking on doors is that they don't know who Mr. Wakeham is. I understand he just moved here a very short time ago. So with that respect I do feel I would have the upper hand," said Finn.

As for Wakeham, he asserts that voters are disappointed in the Liberals and Finn's performance, and promises to do better.

"Give us a chance, and if in four years we don't do what we say we're going to do, throw us out," said Wakeham.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador