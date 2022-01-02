Former cabinet minister John Efford dies at 77

Former provincial and federal politician John Efford has died. He was 77.

In a statement, Efford's family said he died in hospital in Carbonear on Sunday.

"Dad was a proud and passionate Newfoundlander who deeply loved this province and its people … he always wore his heart on his sleeve," daughter Jackie said in the statement.

"His many years of public service and commitment to making a difference in the lives of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians was second to none."

Efford was a front-bench cabinet minister during much of the provincial Liberal governments of the 1990s. (CBC)

Efford sat in Newfoundland and Labrador's House of Assembly from 1985 to 2001 as the MHA for Port de Grave.

He ran for the provincial Liberal leadership in 2001. He lost that bid to Roger Grimes by just 14 votes.

Efford moved on to federal politics and went on to be elected to the House of Commons as an MP in 2002.

He served in the Liberal government for the next three years, with part of his time in office being spent as the minister of natural resources, including when Newfoundland and Labrador reached a new agreement with the federal government on the Atlantic Accord in 2005.

Efford retired from politics in 2006 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017.

He went public with his diagnosis in an interview with CBC News two years later in hopes of bringing more awareness to the disease and rallying for more research and scientific advances.

Efford's family has asked for privacy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.

