John Crosbie in declining health, family appreciates 'outpouring of support'

The family of John Crosbie says the former federal cabinet minister and Newfoundland and Labrador lieutenant-governor is in declining health.

Crosbie's wife, Jane, and family members are at his side, while his son and provincial Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie says the family will share more information in the days to come.

"We deeply appreciate the outpouring of support we are receiving. It is consoling to know that our father, who dedicated his life to serving our province and country, is beloved throughout Newfoundland and Labrador and across Canada," Ches Crosbie said in a news release.

"While we ask for privacy at this difficult time, we are profoundly grateful to all those who are reaching out to comfort us. Your well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated."

John Crosbie was born Jan. 30, 1931, in St. John's.

