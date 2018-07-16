John Cleese brings Why There Is No Hope to St. John's next year

Are you a big Monty Python fan and without plans for May 10, 2019?

John Cleese will be coming to Mile One Centre in St. John's for his tour Why There Is No Hope, an evening of sharing comedic experiences.

Cleese is best known for his part in iconic British comedy group Monty Python, and was also nominated for an Oscar for best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda.

He also released a New York Times best-selling memoir So Anyway … which shares his journey in comedy, starting in a small English village and then to Cambridge University.

Tickets for Cleese's St. John's visit go on sale July 20 at 12 p.m. NT.

Prices range in price from $70 to $120, and will be available at the Mile One Centre box office and online.

There are also VIP experience packages available, which include a meet and greet with Cleese.

