Labrador West is getting older. Why isn't there any housing just for seniors?

The Labrador West Housing and Homelessness Coalition offers 10 affordable housing units in the region, but all have been full since they were introduced. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's minister for seniors says the province is working to address concerns over a lack of appropriate housing in Labrador West, but says a tangible solution could be years away.

Minister John Abbott, who also leads the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, called seniors' housing in Labrador an "emerging" and "significant" issue in an interview on Wednesday.

There are currently no retirement homes or long-term care homes in the region, or housing specifically for seniors in Labrador West. In order to get the care they need, seniors will often have to leave their communities or move in with their families.

"[My mother] has to live with me cause she has nowhere else to go," said Labrador West resident Della Ward. "I think she would love very much to be on her own, but there's just nowhere for her to go."

According to Nicole Young, a board member of the Labrador West Housing and Homelessness Coalition, the current lack of housing is the latest example in a cycle Labrador West knows well.

Towns like Labrador City and Wabush were incorporated in the 1960s, essentially built to serve neighbouring iron ore mines and a young workforce. Aging populations and fluctuating ore prices often impact the kind of housing available, Young said.

"We live in a boom and bust economy, and right now we're in a boom," Young said.

Nicole Young is a board member of the Labrador West Housing and Homelessness Coalition. (Leslie Amminson/CBC)

"When something becomes available, it's not affordable because the demand is so high…. For the average- to low-income individuals, it's just not something that's able to be affordable."

The housing and homelessness coalition currently offers 10 affordable housing units in Labrador West, but Young said all units have been full since they opened. Staying in a hotel is often out of the picture as well, since many hotels in the region are booked by contractors to house iron ore workers.

The lack of options contributes to what Young calls "hidden homelessness," as people stay on couches with relatives or move out of the area in search of housing.

"When it's not in your face, there's less pressure to actually address the issue. But it's definitely something we see quite often here," she said.

Government 'looking at any and all options': Abbott

Abbott said he views the lack of housing for seniors in the province as "probably one of our biggest challenges right now right across the province," and that the issue is especially noticed in smaller communities.

He said the province is working on a housing and homelessness plan to help address the problem, but warned a solution isn't imminent.

"We're probably talking several years out right now. Unless the private sector can find a way to come forward in which we can support them in providing rent supplements and those kind of things for seniors," he said.

John Abbott, minister of children, seniors and social development, said affordable housing for seniors is a top priority for his department. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

"We have to figure out how to fill in that gap so that seniors can age in place. That's certainly what we want as a government … that's going to be a big ticket item for governments going forward."

For now, Abbott said his department is focusing on finding the full range of services that are needed in the area and across the province to get a sense of the scope of the issue.

"If you look at Labrador West with the absence of any personal care homes or even long-term care facilities, there's an urgent need and demand for seniors' housing that can be accessible and allow seniors to live independently and at an affordable cost," he said.

"We are looking at any and all options to make sure we can get some housing in place as soon as possible."