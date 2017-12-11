John Abbott to launch bid for Liberal leadership

Liberal leadership candidate John Abbott is set to formally launch his campaign on Thursday morning, hopping in the ring with Andrew Furey — who was first out of the gate, officially entering the race at a Tuesday evening packed-house event which included most of the current Liberal cabinet.

Though he'll be the second to officially enter, Abbott was the first to say he intended to run.

"This is an exciting time for the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador and for the province as Liberals across the island and Labrador select their new leader and the next premier of this great province," Abbott's news release reads.

Abbott's launch is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's.

The 63-year-old has never sought a job in the public office before, but has a long history with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador, serving under former Premier Danny Williams as deputy minister of health, and again under outgoing Premier Dwight Ball after the Liberals ran away with 2015 election.

He would later be removed from his role in the health portfolio and shifted into an advisory role, a move he believes was due to controversial comments he made two years ago about too many nurses taking too much sick leave and how doctors could be more efficient.

Abbott has also worked in senior roles in other provincial government departments, including Transportation and Works, Service NL, Municipal Affairs, and Finance.

He is currently the CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Newfoundland and Labrador.

Perhaps Haggie

Despite those controversial comments about the province's health care system, it's possible Abbott may get the support of Health Minister John Haggie.

Haggie said unlike the rest of the provincial cabinet, he's not ready to throw all of his support behind Furey until he hears from the rest of candidate hopefuls.

Haggie did attend Furey's campaign launch on Tuesday.

Abbott served under Haggie in the province's Department of Health and Community Services.

"I am going to hear what a candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party — the party I belong to, the party I'm here because of — has to say, and I would expect everybody, quite honestly, who's free, to do the same," Haggie said on Wednesday.

"I am here as a voter with an open mind. You have got to sell me your vision of Newfoundland and Labrador and your vision of the Liberal Party to get my vote."

The party's new leader will be chosen at the annual Liberal Party convention on May 9 in St. John's.

