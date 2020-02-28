Former N.L. bureaucrat John Abbott first to confirm he will seek Liberal leadership

A former senior public servant who once raised eyebrows by suggesting the health system was too costly — with too many nurses — wants to be the next premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

John Abbott confirmed Friday morning he will enter the Liberal leadership race, and seek to replace Premier Dwight Ball, the man who Abbott says removed him as deputy minister of health a year ago.

Abbott would not answer many questions Friday, but in an indictment of the current premier, Abbott said he could no longer stand by as the current administration refuses to make the decisions "necessary to move the province's economy and society forward."

Abbott is 63, has never sought elected office, and has a long track record in public service and health-care consulting, both at the provincial and national levels.

He was deputy minister of health under former PC premier Danny Williams, and left under a cloud following a controversy related to cancer testing for breast cancer patients.

Dwight Ball lured Abbott back into public service and reinstated Abbott in the top post in the Department of Health after the Liberals won the 2015 provincial election.

Ball announced last month he will step down as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador when a new Liberal Party leader is selected. (CBC)

But Abbott caused a firestorm two years ago following a candid interview in which he said there were too many nurses, taking too much sick leave, and that doctors could be more efficient.

"The cost of our system is at a place now where we really can't afford it," Abbott said in December 2017 of the $3 billion-plus spent annually on health care.

Months later, Abbott was shuffled out of health and into an advisory role in government, and he confirmed recently to CBC that he believes the decision was related to his controversial comments. Abbott said he believes the decision came from the premier's office, and not from Health Minister John Haggie.

Abbott, who eventually left government and is now the CEO of the provincial mental health association, said he is planning an official campaign launch next week. He said his family supports his decision, and that he has the money, including at $25,000 nomination fee, and team needed to lead a serious campaign.

Abbott, the first person to enter the race, said he will formalize his candidacy on or before the March 6 deadline.

Surgeon Andrew Furey is also being mentioned as a potential leadership challenger, and wrote on his blog this week that he will make a decision soon.

"There is a lot to think about and it is going to be a busy week," Furey wrote.

If there is more than one candidate, Liberals will get a chance to vote in a new leader — and premier — during the party's convention May 9 in St. John's.

In addition to health, Abbott also served senior roles in the departments of Transportation and Works, Service NL, Municipal Affairs, and Finance. He is also a former CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.

