Minister 'not proud' of lengthy maintenance delays for housing on Labrador's north coast

John Abbott is the minister responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A quarter of public housing units in Nain and Hopedale are vacant and in need of repairs, and the MHA for the region is tired of waiting for something to be done.

Lela Evans raised the issue in the House of Assembly on Thursday, and again when speaking with reporters after question period. She's been advocating for repairs to be completed on 14 units for two years, while the communities deal with a housing shortage.

"There's all these social issues being caused by the failure of government to do anything," Evans said. "And I know they can't solve it all at once, but somebody has to start somewhere. And why don't we start today?"

John Abbott, minister responsible for housing, acknowledged it has been a long wait for people in the communities who need a safe place to live.

"It's been going on for a couple years, there's no doubt about that," he said. "Which is unfortunate and something I'm not proud of."

There are seven houses in need of repair in Nain, which have been sitting vacant for two years. (Hamlin Lampe)

As for action, Abbott said the provincial government has been working with the Nunatsiavut Housing Corporation to combine projects and put them up for public tender. He expects that to be issued any day now.

Abbott said there's always been a problem finding contractors who are willing to go to the north coast of Labrador because of the costs associated with travel and shipping materials. The hope is that by issuing a larger tender this time, they can make it more economical for companies to come forward.

Evans said she's not going to hold her breath.

"It's the exact same answer I heard in 2021 from a different minister," she told reporters.

Lela Evans, MHA for Torngat Mountains, said the lack of safe housing options for people in Nain and Hopedale has a compounding effect on other social issues. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Evans, who was elected as a Progressive Conservative but later switched to the NDP, has been vocal in the legislature this week about problems in her district.

She gave an impassioned speech earlier this week on the alarming suicide rate along Labrador's north coast, and has also raised issues with housing and food security.

"It's all related," she said. "Pick a topic and I'll be able to talk on it. I'll be able to talk about the gaps and how the gaps are getting wider."

She said the lack of progress she's seen since becoming a member of the House of Assembly has been difficult to handle.

"It's not that it's a waste of time, but I don't think it will actually result in any changes for my district," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador