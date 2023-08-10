RNC looking for SUV in connection to Joe Whelan's disappearance

Police are looking to speak with anybody who may have information about a grey or silver SUV that was spotted in the area of Fourth Pond Road around the time that missing man Joe Whelan was last seen.

Whelan was last seen around Windemere Road shortly before midnight on Aug. 1, after leaving his parents' house on Fourth Pond Road in the Goulds area of St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are saying new information suggests somebody was picked up in a grey or silver SUV around the same time.

Whelan is about five-foot-nine and 240 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was wearing grey shorts, a dark grey T-shirt and black sneakers when he was last seen.

Investigators are asking anyone with CCTV or dash camera footage — residents or business owners — to check for "any activity overnight from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2" in the areas of Goulds and Petty Harbour.

The RNC say they have "concerns for Whelan's safety and well-being."

