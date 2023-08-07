Family of missing Goulds man offering $3K reward for information that leads to his return

The family of a missing St. John's man, 31-year-old Joe Whelan, has grown frustrated with search efforts and is looking to spur some new information with a reward.

The Whelans are offering $3,000 for anyone who can lead police or the family to finding their loved one. He was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the area of Windemere Road in the Goulds — a dense, wooded area with ponds and steep hills.

His older sister, Chrissy McGrath, said something must be wrong — otherwise her brother would be home with his three kids and pregnant girlfriend by now.

"He would try to come back out. There's no way that he wouldn't," McGrath said. "He has to be lost or hurt to not be home."

Lori Whelan, left, and Chrissy McGrath are among the relatives of Joe Whelan, 31, who has been missing for a week. They're hoping anyone with information on his whereabouts will come forward. (Mike Simms/CBC)

While her hope remains, McGrath has lost a lot of her patience with the police and search teams. There were searches carried out for six hours on Wednesday and about five hours on Sunday. McGrath says it just isn't enough.

"Very frustrating," she said. "I keep getting asked the same questions over and over. And that's in Day 1 of the file," she said. "[We're] being told that 'we've searched this area and there's no new information.' But how much time is enough? Is six hours enough to search for someone? I asked them, 'How long would you search?… How much time would they give their brother?'"

Whelan was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt, grey shorts and black sneakers. He's described as five-foot-nine and 240 pounds.

Questions about last whereabouts, surveillance video

Whelan left his parents house on the night of Aug. 1 and decided to walk home.

Within minutes, McGrath left in her vehicle to find him and drive him home, but he was nowhere to be seen. Police were there within 30 minutes, and an officer combed Windemere Road with the help of a cabin owner.

The Whelan family says the cabin owner told them that they saw a figure cross the road in the headlights of the police cruiser, and that he gave his surveillance camera's memory card to the officer.

While that happened on Aug. 1, the family says they didn't find out about the possible sighting until Saturday, and that it would put him in an area that was not searched by police or Rovers Search and Rescue.

Joe Whelan was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the area of Windemere Road in the Goulds. (Mike Simms/CBC)

To make matters more complicated, when they asked the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary about the memory card, McGrath says, they were initially told it was logged as evidence but was missing. Later Saturday evening, they were told the files on the card were corrupted and couldn't be viewed.

"I don't know how I can trust that that's even true," McGrath said.

The RNC did not provide a response to CBC News by publishing time.

Check cameras, family urges

In the meantime, the Whelan family is asking anyone in the Goulds and Kilbride neighbourhood of St. John's and the towns of Petty Harbour and Bay Bulls to check their security cameras.

"It's been a week," said Lori Whelan, Joe's sister-in-law. "Check it all night [Aug. 1] if you can. Don't just check it for an hour, because he could have started walking and walked for a while."

It's past time for Joe to come home, Lori said, and they're going to need all the help they can get to find him.

"He has a baby on the way. A little girl that's due at the end of September," she said. "He's a loving dad. Very caring, very compassionate. He would give you the shirt off his back."

The family is asking anyone with information to get in touch with police first and foremost. They've been inundated with messages on social media, and it's hard to comb through everything to find what's important.

McGrath said they can all do with fewer comments that carry no weight in finding her brother.

"It would be nice if people left their comments to just kindness and not crap that has nothing to do with what's going on. There's people asking the most ridiculous stuff or just wanting to know a story. Please, just help."

The RNC are asking anybody with information to call them, or to leave tips anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador