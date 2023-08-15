Police find human remains in Goulds but can't yet confirm it's body of missing man

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it's found human remains in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's but can't yet confirm it's the body of Joe Whelan, 31, who went missing in the area earlier this month. (Brittanny-Joey Whelan/Facebook)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say they've found human remains in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's but can't confirm it's the body of missing man Joe Whalen yet.

In a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, the RNC said they found the remains in a wooded area near Windemere Road on Sunday night.

Whelan, 31, was last seen in that area around midnight on Aug. 1, after leaving his parents' house on Fourth Pond Road.

Since then there has been extensive searching by police, Rovers Search and Rescue and the public, and Whelan's family offered a $3,000 cash reward for information that could help find the missing man.

In the press release, the RNC said it's working with the province's chief medical examiner to figure out how the person died, and who they were.