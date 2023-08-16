Content
Police say body found in Goulds is missing man Joe Whelan

Whelan had been missing for over two weeks.

A man with dark hair and a goatee.
Joe Whelan, 31, was last seen on Aug. 1 in the area of Windemere Road. He was wearing grey shorts, a dark grey shirt and black sneakers. He's described as about five-foot-nine, and 240 pounds. (Brittanny-Joey Whelan/Facebook)

Police say the body they found in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's is Joe Whelan, a man who had been missing for over two weeks.

Officers found the remains just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night, in a wooded area near Windemere Road. Whelan, 31, was last seen in that area around midnight on Aug. 1, after leaving his parents' house on Fourth Pond Road. 

Police couldn't share the identity of the man in a news release on Tuesday, but did identify Whelan Wednesday afternoon, after working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In Wednesday's news release, the RNC said they're still investigating how Whelan died, and are asking anyone with video of the Goulds or Petty Harbour areas from Aug. 1 or Aug. 2 to check the footage for information that could help in the investigation.

