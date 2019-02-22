Joe Smyth found guilty of obstruction of justice

Police officer Joe Smyth has been convicted of obstruction of justice, a judge ruled Friday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer, who has been suspended without pay since July 2018, was charged with obstruction of justice in July 2018.

Smyth's trial wrapped up on Jan. 22, with judge Mike Madden coming back Friday when court resumed at 9 a.m. with his decision.

Judge Madden says it’s “inexplicable” that that Smyth thought the light was red when it was green. Husaini was ticketed for running a red. <a href="https://t.co/RITeT5gns4">pic.twitter.com/RITeT5gns4</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

During the five-day trial in St. John's provincial court, the defence argued Smyth made an honest mistake when he ticketed Sayed Husaini on May 12, 2017.

Crown lawyer Lloyd Strickland asserted Smyth crossed a line, and was out to get Husaini.

In court today, Madden says it's "inexplicable that that Smyth thought the light was red when it was green."

Joe Smyth, right, looks straight ahead as Sayed Husaini enters the courtroom on Jan. 8 to testify at Smyth's obstruction of justice trial. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

After Madden found Smyth guilty of obstruction of justice, Strickland gave a brief comment on the decision.

"The only reasonable conclusion was that Smyth gave a ticket [for running a red light] that he knew was false," he said.

In May 2017, Smyth issued Husaini four tickets, including one for running a red light.

Video from a camera mounted on Husaini's motorcycle — which was played on the first day of trial — showed the light was green when Husaini drove through it.

Crown Lawyer Lloyd Strickland (wearing glasses) in front of some members of the police force that came to Const. Joe Smyth's court appearance. (Mark Quinn/ CBC )

All the tickets were dropped in traffic court, and Smyth was later charged with obstruction of justice after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigated.

Husaini was not in court Friday to hear the judge's verdict.

A sentencing hearing for Smyth is scheduled for April 18 at 9 a.m.

Smyth is the RNC officer who was the subject of a public inquiry after he shot and killed injured worker Don Dunphy in 2015.

Inquiry Commissioner Leo Barry concluded that Smyth used appropriate force in self defence when he shot Dunphy.

