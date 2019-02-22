No decision today at sentencing hearing for Const. Joe Smyth

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Joe Smyth will have to wait until April 30 to hear a judge's decision about his sentencing for obstruction of justice.

Smyth was found guilty of the charge back in February.

On Thursday, Judge Mike Madden said he would not be delivering a decision on sentencing, and instead Smyth will be back in provincial court on April 30.

The Crown is looking for a sentence of three months, which could be served in the community, with lawyer Lloyd Strickland saying Smyth's post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis should be taken into account.

Jerome Kennedy, Smyth's defence lawyer, said his client has maintained his innocence, and reminded Madden that an appeal of the conviction has already been filed.

In the meantime, Kennedy is seeking a conditional sentence for his client.

Kennedy says this conviction will likely mean the end of Smyth’s police career. Any sending him to jail would not be appropriate. Seeking discharge to conditional sentence <a href="https://t.co/oMKpUtG8oM">https://t.co/oMKpUtG8oM</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association previously said it "strongly disagrees" with the decision from judge Mike Madden, and would support Smyth through an appeal.

In May 2017, Smyth pulled over motorcyclist Sayed Husaini and issued four traffic tickets, including one for running a red light.

But video from a camera mounted on Husaini's motorcycle — which was played on the first day of trial back in January — showed the light was green when Husaini drove through it.

All the tickets were dropped and Smyth was later charged with obstruction of justice after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated.

Smyth has been suspended without pay since July 2018, after being charged that month.

He was the officer who was the subject of a public inquiry, after fatally shooting injured worker Don Dunphy in April 2015.

The inquiry found Smyth responded with appropriate force in self-defence.

