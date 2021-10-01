Police investigation finds no political interference in Joe Smyth case

An investigation completed by police in Nova Scotia has found no political interference in the case of police officer Joe Smyth. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

An investigation by Nova Scotia RCMP has found no evidence of political interference in the case of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police officer Joe Smyth.

Smyth was convicted in 2019 of obstruction of justice over his handling of a traffic stop in 2017, but his conviction was overturned later in 2019, and a new trial was ordered.

In December, Smyth asked the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to investigate his complaint that former justice minister Andrew Parsons played a role in him being charged.

The matter was handed to Nova Scotia RCMP, who announced Friday they found no evidence of interference in the case, which was officially closed Wednesday.

Smyth had previously asked the court to remove his boss, former Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland, to be removed from a public complaints hearing after claiming Boland was biased against him.