RNC officer Joe Smyth pleads not guilty to obstruction of justice

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth will go to trial in January on a charge of obstructing justice.

Smyth, a constable, has pleaded not guilty to the charge, choosing trial by judge alone. Three days have been set aside for the court to hear evidence, starting Jan. 7, 2019. He has been suspended without pay.

Smyth was investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team after a complaint involving a traffic stop in May 2017.

The team said the stop resulted in a person being ticketed for an offence that did not occur, and the ticket was ultimately withdrawn.

Smyth was cleared of wrongdoing in the 2015 shooting death of Don Dunphy, an injured worker who came under scrutiny because of tweets naming the premier.

Dunphy was killed at his home in Mitchell's Brook, St. Mary's Bay. Smyth told a judicial inquiry he fired his weapon in self-defence after Dunphy pointed a rifle at him.

The inquiry concluded Smyth made errors in judgment but had used appropriate force to defend himself.

Smyth's lawyer, Jerome Kennedy, has said the Dunphy shooting played into the reasons why his client is now facing obstruction charges. Kennedy says he believes the charge will not stand up in court.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador