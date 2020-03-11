Supreme Court justice decides not to rule on RNC chief's potential bias against officer

A Supreme Court justice says it would be moot to rule on whether Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland is biased against one of his officers.

Const. Joe Smyth had asked the court to remove Boland from a complaint hearing scheduled for April. The hearing was delayed and Boland later recused himself, but Smyth still asked Justice Daniel Boone to determine Boland's apprehension of bias.

"Const. Smyth says that a decision from this court on the issue of reasonable apprehension of bias will be a guide to the conduct of the chief in dealing with other complaints under the act, and aid other officers facing complaints in assessing whether there is a reasonable apprehension of bias in their cases," said Boone's written decision, released Monday.

"I have decided that the question of reasonable apprehension of bias is moot because neither an order prohibiting the chief from further acting, nor an order directing that he send the matter directly to the commission, is necessary to resolve a live controversy between the parties."

Motorcyclist Sayed Husaini filed a complaint against Smyth over a traffic stop on May 12, 2017.

Smyth was charged by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team in July 2018. Smyth gave Husaini a ticket for running a red light — an offence that was disproved by video evidence.

Provincial court Judge Mike Madden convicted Smyth but the Court of Appeal swiftly overturned the verdict and ordered a new trial. The Crown ultimately decided against a second trial and dismissed the charge of obstruction of justice.

An internal hearing, however, was still set to go ahead to determine Smyth's future with the RNC. It could have resulted in the complaint being dismissed or Smyth being disciplined.

Smyth, however, felt Boland had already had his mind made up about him.

"Const. Smyth says that there is still a live controversy between him and the chief because he is still a member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary," Boone wrote.

"He will be required to interact with the chief throughout the remainder of his career, and future decisions the chief will make about him could have profound effect on him."

Justice denies chief's request

Boone did, however, deny the chief's request to include a letter containing his reasons for recusing himself from the public complaints commission.

His reasons are irrelevant, Boone ruled.

"In the words of the Supreme Court, the dispute regarding the decision of the chief is 'over and has become academic,' and any future dispute between the chief and Const. Smyth 'has yet to arise and may not

arise,'" Boone wrote.

"Even if he were to establish that there would have been a reasonable apprehension of bias, the alternative order sought by Const. Smyth would not be a declaration of his rights, but a declaration that he was right about his allegation."

Boland's leadership at the RNC has been in question recently. Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association are taking part in a non-confidence vote this month on Boland's leadership.

Even before the controversial traffic stop, Smyth was well known in the province for having shot and killed Donald Dunphy in his home in Mitchell's Brook, about an hour outside St. John's.

The shooting happened April 5. A high-profile inquiry later determined Smyth, who was part of then premier Paul Davis's security detail, used appropriate force.

