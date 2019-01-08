RNC officer Joe Smyth's obstruction of justice trial continues Tuesday

The trial for Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth, who is accused of obstructing justice during a 2017 traffic stop, is expected to continue in St. John's Tuesday.

Smyth is accused of giving a ticket for an offence that never happened. Motorcycle driver Sayed Husaini testified Smyth gave him a ticket for running a red light when the light was in fact green.

After seeing footage of the stop from a camera mounted on Husaini's motorcycle, Jerome Kennedy, Smyth's lawyer, didn't dispute that version of events, but said the issuing of the ticket was simply a mistake.

Ultimately, the ticket and three others issued for passing between cars, an illegal lane change, and driving with a defective tire were all dropped.

This GoPro video was shown in a St. John's courtroom. 0:25

On Monday, ​Husaini became argumentative during cross-examination.

Kennedy asked about any past traffic offences or whether Husaini had a criminal record and where he previously lived — stating these were basic questions at a criminal trial — but Husaini insisted those details weren't relevant.

Serious Incident Response Team investigates

Smyth was the subject of a judicial inquiry called after he fatally shot injured worker Don Dunphy in 2015 in Mitchells Brook.

Commissioner Leo Barry, who oversaw the judicial inquiry into Dunphy's death, concluded Smyth "demonstrated certain errors of judgment and noncompliance with aspects of his training but responded with appropriate force when Mr. Dunphy with no warning threatened him with a rifle."

The obstruction of justice charge was laid in July, after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated. RNC Chief Joe Boland announced Smyth was suspended without pay until further notice.

The trial is expected to take three days.

