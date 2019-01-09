Joe Smyth obstruction of justice trial enters third day

The trial of a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer accused of obstruction of justice in connection with a 2017 traffic stop is scheduled to enter its third day in a St. John's court Wednesday.

The charges against Joe Smyth stem from tickets he gave to motorcycle driver Sayed Husaini in May 2017, including one for running a red light — when the light was in fact green.

On Tuesday, the court saw a video of Smyth talking to members of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), in which he vehemently denied issuing the ticket maliciously or deceitfully.

A still from the video played in court on Tuesday. It shows Joe Smyth, centre, being interviewed by ASIRT investigator Andrew Johnson, right. Jerome Kennedy, Smyth's lawyer, is on the left. (ASIRT video)

"I can't even begin to fathom why I'd do that, to bring my integrity into question for a red light. It's just, it's — that killed me, to see that [the light was green]," he said on the video.

All four tickets against Husaini were dropped, but the Crown is pursuing a charge of obstruction of justice against Smyth.

Smyth suspended without pay

The charge was laid in July, after ASIRT investigated, and RNC Chief Joe Boland announced Smyth was suspended without pay until further notice.

Smyth was the subject of a judicial inquiry, after he shot and killed injured worker Don Dunphy in 2015 in Mitchells Brook.

Commissioner Leo Barry ruled Smyth used "appropriate force in self-defence" but also "demonstrated certain errors of judgment and noncompliance with aspects of his training."

Joe Smyth, right, looks straight ahead as Sayed Husaini enters the courtroom to testify at Smyth's obstruction of justice trial. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

On Monday, Husaini testified Smyth was "rude and unprofessional" during the traffic stop, and told him he'd give him "every ticket possible."

