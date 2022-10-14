Labrador's Joe Goudie says it's 'overwhelming' to be awarded Order of N.L. 

Labrador's Joe Goudie can add another title to his already storied life.

Goudie, 83, a national parks consultant, has been a broadcaster for CBC, a town manager for Happy Valley, provincial minister and president of the former Labrador Métis Association. On Oct. 4, Goudie received the province's highest honour as he was awarded the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It's overwhelming. I mean, if you think about it," Goudie told CBC News. "It was just a wonderful experience and I think it's only just starting to settle in a little bit.

"Eventually it'll sink in but it feels great, feels great."

Labrador Morning 26:34 Extended Interview: Joe Goudie talks life, career and winning the Order of NL Joe Goudie was invested in this year's Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, the highest honour bestowed by the province. In this extended interview, hear him talk about his life and legacy with Labrador Morning's Host Janice Goudie.

Goudie started his life in Mud Lake, his childhood captured in his mother Elizabeth Goudie's book Woman of Labrador. At age five, the family moved to the newly built town of Happy Valley. Goudie grew up hunting, fishing and playing a number of sports as a child.

After graduating from high school in 1958, Goudie started working with the Happy Valley Pioneer newspaper before being asked to work as the town clerk. He then became a town manager before running a business for a town councillor.

He was offered a job with the CBC Northern Service and worked for 10 years and was one of the voices of the Mokami Mountaineers program.

Goudie was a member of the Them Days canoe race team in 1992. Mulliauk Mouche paddlers, from left: Carolyn Maybee, Jason Goudie, Doris Saunders, Joe Goudie, Clarence Nui, Janet Lenover and Penny Hunter. (Courtesy of Them Days Archives.)

"I discovered during the 10 years I was with CBC that I enjoyed doing the newscast and interviews, probably more than anything," Goudie said. "I wasn't what you'd call a very good DJ. I just didn't enjoy playing the records [as] much as I enjoyed talking to people."

After 10 years, he left the CBC to pursue other opportunities. Goudie was one of the people who started the Labrador Heritage Society in 1973. It was incorporated in 1976. Volunteers with the non-profit organization collect and preserve the history and traditional culture of Labrador and its people.

Goudie felt called to politics in 1975 when Premier Frank Moores phoned him up and said, "We need you, boy," Goudie recalled.

"I was impressed with that fact, I suppose. And I did want to make a difference if it were possible," Goudie said.

He became the first Labradorian to serve in the provincial cabinet. One moment that stands out in those years was during his time as minister responsible for Indigenous people, Goudie said.

In 2002, Goudie, an avid canoer and crafter, took a group of paddlers down the Churchill River in Labrador.

In the early 1980s, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau began patriating the Canadian Constitution. Among the provisions in the new Constitution Act was the extension of aboriginal and treaty rights to Indian, Inuit, and Métis people and, added in 1983, guaranteed for male and female persons. Goudie was part of the process.

"We had agreement on the two provisions, both of them would be recommended for change and change did occur," Goudie said. "So that's probably the most momentous and gratifying [memory]."

Watch Joe Goudie and a group of canoers in their journey down the Churchill River in a 2002 Land & Sea special:

Goudie also served as the president of the NunatuKavut community council, known at the time as the Labrador Métis Association. During his tenure, the organization was able to get its first funding from the government of Canada, he said.

"It took off from that. And there have been growing pains over the years as there always are," Goudie said. "They've done a tremendous job and continue to do a tremendous job and I'm quite, quite pleased to be considered a member of it."

Throughout his life, Goudie has been creating and crafting canoes. One now hangs in the YMCA in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. He said he has one more to build.

"I'm hoping it's going to be the last one, but who knows. As long as I can swing a hammer maybe I'll keep on going. I don't know," Goudie said.

Goudie, who helped get the Labrador Winter Games off the ground in 1983, says he's thrilled they're still going more than 30 years later. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Goudie said he has considered writing a book about his life, as his mother and brother Horace did. He said there's one laid out on paper but he's unsure if it will be turned into a book.

"Hopefully I'll live long enough to finish it, or be lucid enough to finish it, and we'll see how that goes," he said.