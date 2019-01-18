Harassment complaint launched against RNC chief

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's top officer is facing a harassment complaint.

RNC Chief Joe Boland confirmed to CBC News a complaint has been launched against him by a uniformed officer in the force.

"Look, I'm not immune to an officer making a complaint against me. In this case here, it is a harassment complaint. It's in relation to an internal investigation," said Boland

Complaint not sexual

A source tells CBC News the complaint was launched by a veteran officer who is himself facing an internal disciplinary investigation, and is not sexual in nature.

The Newfoundland and Labrador provincial government's Human Resources Secretariat will investigate the complaint against Boland.

But for now, the chief said, the investigation of the complaint against him is on hold.

"They decided, not I, that that particular complaint would be investigated after the internal disciplinary investigation is completed and, you know, I welcome that and I look forward to putting this behind us," he said.

Boland has confidence in investigators

When asked if there is any validity to the complaint against him, Boland said it wouldn't be appropriate for him to comment.

"It's related to an internal disciplinary matter that's being investigated so we'll wait until that is concluded and then we'll let HRS do their work," he said.

"I'm confident that they will do a fair and thorough investigation and then we'll find out the outcome."

