Harassment complaint launched against RNC chief
Joe Boland confirms a uniformed officer has made a complaint against him
RNC Chief Joe Boland confirmed to CBC News a complaint has been launched against him by a uniformed officer in the force.
"Look, I'm not immune to an officer making a complaint against me. In this case here, it is a harassment complaint. It's in relation to an internal investigation," said Boland
Complaint not sexual
The Newfoundland and Labrador provincial government's Human Resources Secretariat will investigate the complaint against Boland.
"They decided, not I, that that particular complaint would be investigated after the internal disciplinary investigation is completed and, you know, I welcome that and I look forward to putting this behind us," he said.
Boland has confidence in investigators
"It's related to an internal disciplinary matter that's being investigated so we'll wait until that is concluded and then we'll let HRS do their work," he said.
"I'm confident that they will do a fair and thorough investigation and then we'll find out the outcome."
